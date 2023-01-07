Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.15. 1,161,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,667. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $311.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

