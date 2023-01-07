Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SDY traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.97. 511,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,901. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $123.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

