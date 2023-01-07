Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $786,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 71,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 132.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,584,000 after buying an additional 6,656,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after buying an additional 2,765,380 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of ET traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.15. 11,341,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,170,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

