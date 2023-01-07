Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,585. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

