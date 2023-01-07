Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CMC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.78.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,778. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

