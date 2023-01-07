Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.