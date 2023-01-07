Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 5,703,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,836,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

