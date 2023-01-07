Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

NYSE:CAG opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

