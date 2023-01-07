Conflux Market Cap Hits $47.37 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $47.37 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00446991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00932308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00116316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00600753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00253446 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02276524 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,252,257.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

