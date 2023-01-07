CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Financial Analysis

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CONMED alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.74% 14.00% 5.24% AxoGen -21.51% -18.09% -9.51%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 2.82 $62.54 million ($2.95) -31.67 AxoGen $127.36 million 3.58 -$26.99 million ($0.68) -15.84

This table compares CONMED and AxoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than AxoGen. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AxoGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CONMED and AxoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 1 0 3.00 AxoGen 0 0 3 0 3.00

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.47%. AxoGen has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.56%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than CONMED.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AxoGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.