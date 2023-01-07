Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.67

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $8.80. Conn’s shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 541,591 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,666.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Conn’s by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Conn’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Conn’s by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

