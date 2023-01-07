Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.81.

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

