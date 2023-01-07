Cornerstone Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Corning comprises 2.3% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

