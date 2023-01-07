Cornerstone Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Viking Therapeutics worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $8.44 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

