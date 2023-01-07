Cornerstone Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 72,725 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,687 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

KMI stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

