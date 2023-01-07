Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $275.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.19 and a 200-day moving average of $225.58.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

