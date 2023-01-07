Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 45,555 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,555 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

