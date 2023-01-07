Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

CUZ stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 1,070,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,619. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cousins Properties by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

