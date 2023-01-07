Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
CUZ stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 1,070,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,619. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
