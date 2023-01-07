Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. 16,518 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 10,000 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,411,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,465,737.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $46,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,415,321 shares in the company, valued at $29,675,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,411,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,465,737.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $151,864.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

