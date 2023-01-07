CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

CSX stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

