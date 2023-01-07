CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 134,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 611,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 182,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.