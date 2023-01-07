CUBE Self Reported Market Cap Tops $34.63 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $34.63 million and $4,204.05 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00431415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.01695524 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.04 or 0.30471693 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

