CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
CureVac Price Performance
Shares of CVAC stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
