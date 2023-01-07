CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

CureVac Price Performance

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

About CureVac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CureVac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 98,177 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Stories

