CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVS opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

