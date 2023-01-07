Cwm LLC Buys 4,730 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

