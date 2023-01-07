Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,137 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sprinklr worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 113.2% during the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $375,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXM opened at $7.76 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

