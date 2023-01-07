Cwm LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8 %

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.