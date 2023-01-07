Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Canon by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Canon by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Canon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Stock Performance

NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

