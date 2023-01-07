Cwm LLC Lowers Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,648,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $85.89 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.44.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

