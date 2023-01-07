Cwm LLC Purchases 1,388 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $182.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

