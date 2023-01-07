Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.64.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

