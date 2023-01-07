Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unilever by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

