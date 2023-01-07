Cwm LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $108.33 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $123.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

