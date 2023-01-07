D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 2,474 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

