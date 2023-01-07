DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.20.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $170.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after purchasing an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 302,102 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.