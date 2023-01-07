DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.20.
IPG Photonics Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $170.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after purchasing an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 302,102 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
