Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.74 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and approximately $112.63 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,742,383,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

