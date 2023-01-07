DataHighway Hits 24 Hour Volume of $51,540.34 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $72.05 million and approximately $51,540.34 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00013297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,004,984 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

