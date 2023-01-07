Day & Ennis LLC Acquires New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Insider Activity

Emerson Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

