Day & Ennis LLC Buys Shares of 1,172 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $356.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $435.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

