Day & Ennis LLC Buys Shares of 23,765 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77.

