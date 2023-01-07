Day & Ennis LLC Invests $1.53 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59.

