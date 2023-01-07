Day & Ennis LLC Invests $3.94 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,382,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.77. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.