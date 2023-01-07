Day & Ennis LLC Invests $471,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $269.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.95 and its 200-day moving average is $259.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

