Day & Ennis LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 177,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 149,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.