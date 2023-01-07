Day & Ennis LLC Takes $822,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,599,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $825,721,000 after purchasing an additional 521,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $136.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

