Day & Ennis LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

