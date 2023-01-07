DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.29. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
