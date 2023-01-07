DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.29. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 203.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

