DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0462 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1,411.51 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00109604 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00200153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060163 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,885,987 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

