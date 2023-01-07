DeFiChain (DFI) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $215.10 million and $1.58 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

