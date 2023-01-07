DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.18 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $17,894.53 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

